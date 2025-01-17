AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-17

Japanese rubber futures gain on higher oil prices, supply worries

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures gained more ground on Thursday, tracking a rally in oil prices and potential supply disruptions in top producer Thailand, although a firmer yen limited gains.

The June Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed up 2.7 yen, or 0.7%, at 386.5 yen ($2.48) per kg. The March rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 230 yuan, or 1.33%, to finish at 17,485 yuan ($2,384.91) per metric ton. The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 355 yuan, or 2.5%, to 14,575 yuan ($1,988.00) per metric ton.

Oil prices gained for a second straight session, supported by supply worries over US sanctions on Russia, improving demand prospects and a fall in US crude oil stocks. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

In top producer Thailand, the northeast monsoon will strengthen with heavy rains, the country’s meteorological agency said. Increasing prices for Thai raw materials is keeping rubber prices buoyant as the market tries to predict when wintering will commence, said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused data firm Helixtap Technologies.

The yen traded as firm as 155.21 per US dollar, its strongest since Dec. 19, 2024, amid possible rate hikes from the Bank of Japan.

Oil prices Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures gain on higher oil prices, supply worries

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories