Life & Style

Netflix cricket documentary ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’ to debut in February

  • Former cricketers Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq set to make appearances
BR Life & Style Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:32pm
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

Netflix is all set to debut a documentary highlighting the longstanding cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan on February 7, according to a press release issued this week.

The news comes as the T20 World Cup is currently underway.

The series will explore the “drama, passion, and high-stakes intensity of this rivalry on the home soil of both nations,” according to the statement.

Additionally, it will tell “untold stories of the first India-Pakistan ODI to legends like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Waqar Younis Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar spilling secrets,” along with other surprise appearances.

“Enjoy a front-row seat to history, or as Virender Sehwag would say, ‘Jab bhi Bharat Pakistan ka Muqabala hota hai, yeh battle hoti hai - war hoti hai ground ke andar jo dono teams jeetna chahti hai.’ (‘Whenever India and Pakistan play, it is a battle - a war on the ground that both teams want to win.’)”, added the statement.

It will not only delves into a thrilling saga of sport and history but also fuel excitement to see what chapter unfolds next, making it as relevant today.

The series has been directed by Stewart Sugg and Chandradev Bhagat and produced by Grey Matter Entertainment.

