AIRLINK 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.64%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.3%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
FLYNG 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.89%)
HUMNL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
KOSM 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
MLCF 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.49%)
OGDC 220.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.79%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.24%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.47%)
PTC 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.58%)
SEARL 102.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.47%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 43.07 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
SYM 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
TRG 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6%)
BR100 12,041 Increased By 7.3 (0.06%)
BR30 36,761 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.04%)
KSE100 114,261 Decreased By -234.9 (-0.21%)
KSE30 35,920 Decreased By -82.9 (-0.23%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices hover near 1-month peak on renewed rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2025 11:08am

Gold prices were stable on Thursday after hitting their highest levels in more than a month, as softer US core inflation data lifted expectations of interest rate cuts, although news of a ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas capped further gains.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,696.30 per ounce, as of 0301 GMT, after hitting its highest point since Dec. 12 earlier in the session.

US gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,725.20. “Easing underlying inflation in the US renewed hopes of a less restrictive Fed policy this year.

The core inflation unexpectedly slowed, while headline consumer prices showed no significant upside surprises,“ said Jigar Trivedi, senior analyst at Reliance Securities.

“That supported bullion demand as progress in disinflation could prompt the FOMC to ease monetary policy, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.”

Concerns persist over potential tariffs from US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, which could further exacerbate inflationary pressures.

Central bank officials said data released on Wednesday showed US inflation was continuing to ease even as they noted heightened uncertainty in the coming months, as they await a first glimpse of the incoming Trump administration’s policies.

Supporting bullion, the dollar slipped on Thursday to stand just off recent peaks as cooling US inflation data knocked down bond yields.

The prospect of more Fed rate cuts this year heightened following the data, and interest rate futures traders on Wednesday were pricing in near-even odds that the US central bank would reduce rates twice by the end of this year, with the first reduction to come in June.

Gold prices recover sharply

Elsewhere, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire and hostage agreement, reducing some safety appeal of the metal, Trivedi said.

Spot silver shed 0.2% to $30.61 per ounce and palladium dropped 0.3% to $958.50. Platinum steadied at $938.25.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices hover near 1-month peak on renewed rate-cut hopes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Race to renewables: Attock Cement commissions 4.8MW windmill project

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Read more stories