Ideas by GulAhmed unveils experience store at Dolmen Mall Clifton

KARACHI: Ideas by GulAhmed, a leading name in Pakistan’s fashion and lifestyle industry, has launched it’s first-ever Experience Store at Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi.

Spanning an impressive 30,000 square feet, the store is designed to redefine the shopping experience, offering a blend of tradition, modernity, and convenience.

The spacious, open-layout store is a haven for shoppers, featuring thoughtfully organized sections that ensure a stress-free and enjoyable experience. With its clean and inviting ambiance, wide aisles, and interactive displays, the Experience Store is a testament to Ideas by GulAhmed’s commitment to customer comfort; everything under One Roof.

Catering to diverse tastes and preferences, the store offers an extensive range of products, including: Premium unstitched fabrics and stylish ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Luxurious home textiles such as organic bedding with high-thread-count linens. Captivating fragrances to enhance personal style and living spaces. A dedicated Ideas Home section featuring bedding, towels, cushions, and more. Craftsmanship Meets Modernity.

