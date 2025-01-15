AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Sports

‘New blood is coming’: Mensik dumps Ruud out of Australian Open

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2025 06:12pm

MELBOURNE: Czech teenager Jakub Mensik sent three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud tumbling out of the Australian Open on Wednesday and then warned: “New blood is coming.”

The Norwegian sixth seed had no answers to the power and intensity of the 19-year-old as he became the highest men’s seed to fall.

Mensik stormed home 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 for the biggest win of his fast-burgeoning career, with Ruud falling victim to another of tennis’s up-and-coming young brigade challenging the established order.

NextGen winner Joao Fonseca, 18, beat ninth seed Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.

It is the first time that two teenagers have beaten top-10 players at a major since 2006, when Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray achieved the feat at Wimbledon.

Zverev cruises into Australian Open third round

A third teenager, American Learner Tien, 19, faces fifth seed Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

“It’s great that there is new blood always. We can see that tennis is moving on,” said Mensik, ranked 48.

“We can see different or new names in the tournaments. For the fans, for tennis, for everything, it’s really great. New blood is coming!”

Fonseca was the youngest winner of the NextGen tournament since current world number one Jannik Sinner claimed the title, also aged 18, five years ago.

Mensik said Sinner, now 23, and Carlos Alcaraz, 21, were role models.

“I mean, all the young players playing here, even those which are not here, they are trying their best to reach the same level,” he said.

“Jannik and Carlos, they were a few years ago still teenagers.

“Obviously if we have the opportunity we can go by their steps and try to reach the same level, compete against them.

“I will really try to reach the same level, to keep improving.”

Ruud, who surged to a career-high two in 2022 when he made the French and US Open finals, said before the tournament he was eyeing a move back into the top five this season.

His other goal was playing better at Grand Slams, with that dream left in tatters.

