AIRLINK 201.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.45%)
BOP 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
HUBC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.13%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.61%)
PACE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 192.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PRL 42.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.51%)
PTC 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.19%)
SEARL 105.20 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.88%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SSGC 43.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 69.15 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.47%)
WAVESAPP 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
BR100 12,102 Increased By 62 (0.52%)
BR30 37,051 Increased By 362.2 (0.99%)
KSE100 115,392 Increased By 587.4 (0.51%)
KSE30 36,223 Increased By 120.8 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran never plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president says

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 08:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Iran never plotted to kill Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an NBC News interview on Tuesday, denying past claims from Trump and the U.S. government.

In November, the U.S. Justice Department charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to assassinate the U.S. president-elect.

Law enforcement thwarted the alleged plan before any attack was carried out.

Trump also said last year during the U.S. election campaign that Iran may have been behind attempts to kill him.

“None whatsoever,” Pezeshkian said on NBC News, opens new tab when asked if there was an Iranian plan to kill Trump. “We have never attempted this to begin with and we never will.”

Trump, who won last year’s U.S. election and will take office on Monday, survived two assassination attempts during the campaign - one in September while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, and another during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Iran welcomes election of new Lebanese president, says unity will ‘defeat’ Israel

Investigators have found no evidence of Iranian involvement in either.

Iran has also previously denied U.S. claims of interfering in American affairs, including through cyber operations.

Tehran says Washington has interfered in its affairs for decades, citing events ranging from a 1953 coup against a prime minister to the 2020 killing of its military commander in a U.S. drone strike.

Iran Pennsylvania Masoud Pezeshkian U.S. Justice Department President elect Donald Trump Iran never plotted to kill Trump U.S. drone strike

Comments

200 characters

Iran never plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president says

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

Read more stories