Shell Pakistan renamed Wafi Energy

KARACHI: The name of Shell Pakistan Limited has been changed to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited. “The Company is...
Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

KARACHI: The name of Shell Pakistan Limited has been changed to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited.

“The Company is pleased to inform that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has issued a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name dated January 13, 2025. Consequently, the Company’s name has changed from ‘Shell Pakistan Limited’ to ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’ with effect from January 13, 2025”, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday said.

On October 31, 2024, Wafi Energy Holding Limited (formally Shell) acquired 87.78 percent of the total issued share capital of Shell Pakistan Limited. Following this, the company resolved to change its name.

