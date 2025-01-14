Three bills presented in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Law Minister of Punjab, Sohaib Bharath on Monday introduced three new bills in the Punjab Assembly session.

These bills include The Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority Bill 2025, The Punjab Protected Areas (Amendment) Bill 2025 and The Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management (Amendment) Bill 2025.

All the presented bills have been referred to the concerned standing committees for a period of two months for further consideration.

In addition, the session also presented nine audit reports, including a special audit report for the audit year 2020-21 on the Highway Mechanical Division, Lahore, Communications & Public Works Department, Government of Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has stated that the ongoing dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must differentiate between crime and politics. In a recent media interaction, Khan emphasized that no one has the right to burn down someone’s house and label it a political act. Khan asserted his neutral stance on the matter and outlined his personal perspective on the dialogue. He further commented on those who had severed ties with the PTI through press conferences, suggesting their involvement in criminal activities.

Regarding the judicial inquiry into the November 26 incidents, the speaker questioned the lack of any claimants or deceased individuals to support the allegations. Khan expressed scepticism about the credibility of such claims, stating that it is impossible to build a case for a judicial commission without concrete evidence or victims.

A heated debate erupted in the Punjab Assembly today over the distinction between departments and ministries. Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, asserted that according to the 1973 Constitution, Punjab should have ministries, not departments.

PML-N member of the assembly, Sami Ullah Khan, argued that departments, as they are currently structured, do not operate like ministries. He urged for a swift resolution of any ambiguities regarding ministries through the Law Reforms Committee.

The Speaker emphasized that he had the 1973 Constitution open before him. He clarified that the executive is accountable to the assembly, leaving no room for ambiguity. The Speaker further stated that it is this assembly that forms the government, and the entire cabinet is answerable to it. The Speaker concluded by highlighting the need for a discussion on the distinction between departments and ministries.

Earlier, in a press conference in Punjab Assembly opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar strongly criticized the provincial government. He condemned the decision to deprive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol on January 13th, labelling it a dark day in Pakistan's political history. He asserted that the ruling party had hoped that this move would diminish the popularity of the PTI's founder, but divine justice had prevailed, and the party remained a significant political force. He emphasized that all democratic forces should remember this attempt to suppress a political party.

Expressing grave concern over the delay in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the opposition leader stated that his party was determined and would not accept any compromise. He questioned the government's legal experts who had appeared on television shows claiming that the case was simple, yet a decision had not been reached after a month. Bhachar also criticized the Punjab government's ban on hunting Siberian birds, questioning why the chief minister had leased out thousands of acres of land for a mere fraction of a penny per square yard to foreign countries, including the United Arab Emirates. He demanded an explanation for this land deal.

Furthermore, the opposition leader harshly criticized the government's "Dhee Rani" project, which aims to provide financial assistance for girls' marriages. He questioned the rationale behind placing banners for this project in affluent areas of Lahore, asking who in these areas needed such assistance. He sarcastically commented that the government should ask parents to inform them in advance about their daughters' wedding dates.

The 20th session of the Punjab Assembly took an unexpected turn as a general discussion on the province's law and order situation devolved into a heated exchange between ruling party and opposition members. Instead of focusing on the core issue, lawmakers engaged in a war of words, with the opposition alleging mistreatment of their party's founding leader, while the government touted its development projects.

The session, which commenced three hours and forty minutes behind schedule, saw both sides at loggerheads. Opposition members, instead of discussing public concerns related to law and order, used the platform to highlight their grievances. PPP member Mumtaz Khan Chang alleged of running the House with the help of DPO and SHO.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Bharath expressed disappointment over the lack of focus on the law and order situation. He presented detailed reports on the law and order situation in each district, only to be met with criticism from the opposition.

Bhatti criticized the opposition's leadership, alleging that they had misused their power for personal gain.

The session was marked by a stark contrast between the government's claims of progress and the opposition's allegations of political victimisation. As the debate intensified, it became clear that the issue of law and order had taken a backseat to the ongoing political rivalry between the ruling party and the opposition.

