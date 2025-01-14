Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 273,657 tonnes of cargo comprising 104,268 tonnes of import cargo and 169,268 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 104,268 comprised of 65,242 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,859 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,164 tonnes of Di Ammonium Phosphate & 6,003 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 169,389 comprised of 84,683 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 75,706 tonnes of Clinkers & 9,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 05 ships namely, Xin Hang Zhou, MT Mardan, Wawasan Topaz & Mp Mr Tanker berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships, namely X-Press Cassiopeia, Ocean Hope & Safeen Power sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cussler, African Plover and Chemroad Zenith are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 60,391 tonnes, comprising 40,324 tonnes imports cargo and 20,067 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,860 Containers (890 TEUs Imports &970 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 22 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships ,Korea Chemi and Marangas Asclepius & another ship ‘PNS Yarmook’ carrying Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL and EETL respectively on Monday 13th January, while two more container ships, X-Press Kohima and Cap Andreas are due arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday January 14, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025