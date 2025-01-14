AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-14

Govt-opposition talks: 3rd round to take place on 16th

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to resolve political instability in the country, the government and opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday agreed to hold the third round of their talks on January 16.

A statement issued from National Assembly Secretariat said that the meeting will take place in Committee Room 5 and will be held in-camera.

Although the PTI was reluctant to give its demand in writing, the party is agreed to present its written demands during the session after getting approval from its jailed founding chairman Imran Khan.

The meeting date was revised from January 15 to January 16 following requests from committee members. “The change was made after consultations with members of both sides,” said Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the contact between the government and PTI resumed recently. They said that senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser held a telephonic conversation with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, after which the date for the third round of talks was finalised.

This marks the first formal interaction between PTI representatives and the NA speaker after consultations with PTI’s leadership.

Talking to journalists, PTI’s negotiating team’s spokesman Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the party demands a judicial inquiry into the May 9 and November 26 incidents. “We have given the government until January 31 to announce the inquiry. Failing this, negotiations may come to an end,” he said.

The negotiation process marks an effort to resolve ongoing political tensions, with both parties previously holding two rounds of talks without any significant breakthrough.

Since the incarceration of PTI’s founder last year in several cases, PTI’s relations with the government and ‘establishment’ have deteriorated sharply, marked by protests that frequently escalated into violence amid state repression.

Following the turmoil, the PTI founding chairman established a five-member committee to hold talks with “anyone”, signalling a shift in PTI lawmakers’ stance in parliament.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also formed a committee with ruling coalition members.

The first meeting between the two sides took place on December 23, while the second one occurred on January 2. So far, the two sides have not made significant headway, as the PTI leadership sought frequent meetings with their founding party chairman to finalise their list of demands.

Talking to journalists, Asad Qaiser said the party was sincere towards negotiations.

After meeting with Imran Khan in jail on Sunday, the PTI negotiation team was due to meet Ayaz Sadiq today to present the party’s demands in writing to the speaker.

The meeting in prison, reportedly facilitated by Sadiq, came after days of complaints by the PTI that its team had not been allowed unmonitored access to Imran in jail.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan before meeting him along with the delegation.

At the outset of their contacts, the PTI had put forth two demands: the release of political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 crackdowns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly PTI Imran Khan Ayaz Sadiq

Comments

200 characters

Govt-opposition talks: 3rd round to take place on 16th

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories