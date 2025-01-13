AIRLINK 199.76 Increased By ▲ 10.12 (5.34%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.24%)
FCCL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.38%)
FFL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
FLYNG 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.86%)
HUBC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.47%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.59%)
OGDC 224.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 196.10 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.56%)
PRL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.6%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 100.99 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (6.82%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.56%)
SYM 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
TELE 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.73%)
TRG 64.52 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.98%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 120.7 (1.02%)
BR30 36,700 Increased By 465.9 (1.29%)
KSE100 114,080 Increased By 832.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 35,901 Increased By 189.7 (0.53%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Thai rice fields transformed into vibrant art depicting red dragon, feline deity

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 12:29pm
Thunyapong Jaikum, 42, an artist and amateur farmer, poses next to an image of dragon and cat figures, near rice fields in Chiang Rai province, north of Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Thunyapong Jaikum, 42, an artist and amateur farmer, poses next to an image of dragon and cat figures, near rice fields in Chiang Rai province, north of Thailand. Photo: Reuters

CHIANG RAI: A red dragon, a feline deity and dogs and cats cover Tanyapong Jaikham’s rice paddies in northern Thailand, a living tribute in rice plants to flooding that inundated nearby areas in September, stranding thousands.

To transform more than 2 hectares (5 acres) of land into the vibrant images, Tanyapong and his team used AI to plot and refine the design outlines and GPS to mark precise coordinates for the careful planting of 20 kg (45 pounds) of rainbow rice seeds.

Tanyapong, who began the work in October, chose the dragon and the local four-eared, five-eyed feline deity to mark the Lunar New Year’s end, along with dogs and cats trapped in floodwaters, waiting for help from the flooding of Chiang Rai and other areas in the north of the Southeast Asian nation.

Tokyo museum offers visitors ‘flashback’ to defunct technology

“We designed the dragon to carry away all the negativity, hoping this crisis would soon pass,” Tanyapong told Reuters.

Since the paddy art’s launch in December, thousands of visitors, including students, families and locals, have visited, finding inspiration, hope and reflection, he said.

“We couldn’t make a living at all,” said farmer Tanet Mala, reflecting on the flooding. “Everything was like a sea.”

Thailand Southeast Asian nation farmer Tanet Mala Thai rice fields Tanyapong Jaikham’s rice paddies

Comments

200 characters

Thai rice fields transformed into vibrant art depicting red dragon, feline deity

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories