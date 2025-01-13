Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to revolutionise agriculture, solar energy, and industry sectors.

In this regard Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to provide 10,000 tractors by February 28 and an additional 2,000 super seeders to farmers at subsidized rates by March.

This was said by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb during a review meeting on the performance of the ministries and sub-departments of agriculture, energy, and industry.

This meeting held to evaluate the progress of the Annual Development Program (ADP) over the past six months.

The meeting reviewed the progress on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives. It was decided to expedite and expand the scheme for providing free solar energy to Punjab’s citizens. A major decision was also taken to convert government buildings to solar energy and complete the renewable energy project by coming June.

It was announced that a comprehensive program to restore and develop citrus fruits like oranges and kinnow and establish model agricultural markets in Punjab.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasised providing farmers with facilities to boost production and exports. An additional Rs 6 billion has been allocated for promoting solar energy. The establishment of a fund for electricity generation from waste is to be completed by March.

Progress on solar energy projects for Punjab Assembly, the Institute of Cardiology, and other departments was also reviewed. Over 5,000 farmers have already received the Chief Minister Kisan Card. Preparation for the Kharif crop is complete. A decision has been made to conduct agricultural research through universities to bring innovation to the sector. Deadline of March was set to complete the “Garments Cities” project in Punjab.

She directed the acquisition of land for a 300-acre Industrial and Technology Park in Narowal and the preparation of a feasibility study for a technology university in Kasur.

Plans for doubling biogas production and setting up fertiliser plants have been finalised. It was decided to establish monitoring systems in each division to teach modern farming techniques to farmers. The recruitment process for agricultural inspectors has also been expedited.

Maryam Aurangzeb highlighted the preparation of a comprehensive plan to promote agriculture, solar energy, and technical skills using modern machinery and techniques. Over the past 10 years, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced the largest projects for the agricultural sector, she said. The briefing revealed that RS8 billion has been spent on agricultural development schemes, and 4,500 tractors have been provided to farmers under the Green Tractor Scheme. Super seeders have already been distributed in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Lahore divisions during the first phase. Progress on the Ujala Program in central Punjab was also reviewed.

