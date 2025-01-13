AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

Punjab Governor meets Asifa Bhutto

APP Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi met with Pakistan’s First Lady, Member of National Assembly, and Polio Eradication Ambassador, Asifa Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting focused on discussing the issues facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the law and order situation and the growing number of polio cases.

Concerns were raised regarding the provincial government’s lack of interest in resolving public issues, especially in

tackling the increasing cases of polio.

The meeting also deliberated on the proposal to develop a comprehensive strategy under the supervision of the Governor’s House to address this issue.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his efforts to implement initiatives aligned with the vision of Benazir Bhutto, particularly in promoting women empowerment, youth engagement and interfaith harmony from the Governor’s House in Peshawar.

