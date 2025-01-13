President summons NA session today

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari summoned the 12th session of the 16th National Assembly on Monday at 5 pm at the Parliament House.

The session has been called under Article 54(1) of the Constitution, as per the powers vested in the president. The National Assembly Secretariat announced on Sunday.

The upcoming session, the National Assembly’s first for 2025, is expected to address critical legislative matters and discussions pivotal to national governance. Government is also expected to present both public and private bills in the session for legislation along with tabling routine agenda in this session.

Government-opposition talks will continue during NA session that comes amid the round of negotiation talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government.

