AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Supplements Print 2025-01-11

SAFA Conference: AKIF SAEED Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

TEXT: I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for organizing the SAFA Conference on “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities”. International events, such as these, provide ideal platform for leveraging collective wisdom to deliberate upon economic challenges being faced by the region.

The chosen theme of this year’s conference reflects the dynamic and evolving economic landscape of South Asia. Considering our shared goals of sustainable growth and social progress needs, collaborative efforts at regional level are need of the hour to ensure economic resilience and equitable prosperity. This is an area where I believe SAA and ICAP can play a pivotal role by facilitation meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) being a progressive regulator, is an ardent supporter of international cooperation, which holds immense potential for the development of local business ecosystem. In line with its core objective of beneficial regulations, the SECP remains firmly committed to enhance ease of doing business in the country, while equally ensuring that transparency and integrity of regulatory ecosystem.

I would like to acknowledge the efforts of SAFA and ICAP in encouraging professional excellence and harmonizing regional accounting standards. I would also like to applaud the visionary leadership of SAFA and ICAP, especially Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Mr. Farrukh Rehman and Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, and their respective teams, that have made significant contribution to strengthen the accounting profession in Pakistan.

On behalf of the SECP, I extend my best wishes to all the participants for a successful and impactful conference.

