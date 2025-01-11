SAFA Conference: AKIF SAEED Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

TEXT: I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for organizing the SAFA Conference on “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities”. International events, such as these, provide ideal platform for leveraging collective wisdom to deliberate upon economic challenges being faced by the region.

The chosen theme of this year’s conference reflects the dynamic and evolving economic landscape of South Asia. Considering our shared goals of sustainable growth and social progress needs, collaborative efforts at regional level are need of the hour to ensure economic resilience and equitable prosperity. This is an area where I believe SAA and ICAP can play a pivotal role by facilitation meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) being a progressive regulator, is an ardent supporter of international cooperation, which holds immense potential for the development of local business ecosystem. In line with its core objective of beneficial regulations, the SECP remains firmly committed to enhance ease of doing business in the country, while equally ensuring that transparency and integrity of regulatory ecosystem.

I would like to acknowledge the efforts of SAFA and ICAP in encouraging professional excellence and harmonizing regional accounting standards. I would also like to applaud the visionary leadership of SAFA and ICAP, especially Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Mr. Farrukh Rehman and Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, and their respective teams, that have made significant contribution to strengthen the accounting profession in Pakistan.

On behalf of the SECP, I extend my best wishes to all the participants for a successful and impactful conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025