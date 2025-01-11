AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-01-11

SAFA Conference: JEAN BOUQUOT President, The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

TEXT: It is my great pleasure to extend warm greetings to the delegates of the SAFA Conference 2025, being held in Karachi, Pakistan under the theme “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities.”

This important event, hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), reflects the remarkable commitment of the accountancy profession in South Asia to addressing pressing economic issues and driving sustainable growth in the region.

On behalf of IFAC, I commend SAFA’s unwavering dedication to fostering regional cooperation, consistent standards, and professional excellence. The SAFA Conference offers a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and financial experts to engage in a meaningful discussion on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of South Asia’s economies.

The theme of this year’s conference highlights the dual imperatives of navigating complex challenges, such as regulatory fragmentation, while also capitalizing on opportunities, including the transformations in sustainability and digitalization. These priorities are shared around the world, so SAFA’s leadership is an important contribution to the global profession’s efforts.

I applaud SAFA, ICAP, and the organizing committee for curating an event that embodies the principles of transparency, innovation, and accountability. My heartfelt thanks go to Mr. Farrukh Rehman, President ICAP; Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, President SAFA; and Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Council Member ICAP for their vision and dedication in hosting and curating this conference. To the delegates, I encourage you to use this forum to exchange ideas, forge new collaborations, and contribute to shaping a prosperous and resilient future for South Asia.

The accountancy profession continues to play an irreplaceable role in supporting economic progress and the public interest — and this conference is the latest example of SAFA leading the way. I thank SAFA for its partnership with IFAC and I look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IFAC SAFA

Comments

200 characters

SAFA Conference: JEAN BOUQUOT President, The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories