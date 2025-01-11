SAFA Conference: JEAN BOUQUOT President, The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

TEXT: It is my great pleasure to extend warm greetings to the delegates of the SAFA Conference 2025, being held in Karachi, Pakistan under the theme “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities.”

This important event, hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), reflects the remarkable commitment of the accountancy profession in South Asia to addressing pressing economic issues and driving sustainable growth in the region.

On behalf of IFAC, I commend SAFA’s unwavering dedication to fostering regional cooperation, consistent standards, and professional excellence. The SAFA Conference offers a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and financial experts to engage in a meaningful discussion on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of South Asia’s economies.

The theme of this year’s conference highlights the dual imperatives of navigating complex challenges, such as regulatory fragmentation, while also capitalizing on opportunities, including the transformations in sustainability and digitalization. These priorities are shared around the world, so SAFA’s leadership is an important contribution to the global profession’s efforts.

I applaud SAFA, ICAP, and the organizing committee for curating an event that embodies the principles of transparency, innovation, and accountability. My heartfelt thanks go to Mr. Farrukh Rehman, President ICAP; Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, President SAFA; and Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Council Member ICAP for their vision and dedication in hosting and curating this conference. To the delegates, I encourage you to use this forum to exchange ideas, forge new collaborations, and contribute to shaping a prosperous and resilient future for South Asia.

The accountancy profession continues to play an irreplaceable role in supporting economic progress and the public interest — and this conference is the latest example of SAFA leading the way. I thank SAFA for its partnership with IFAC and I look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025