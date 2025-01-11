SAFA Conference: FARRUKH REHMAN, FCA President, ICAP

TEXT: It is with great pride that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) welcomes the delegates from across the region to the SAFA Conference 2025, hosted in the city of Karachi, the financial hub of Pakistan. With the theme “South Asia’s Economic Outlook: Challenges & Opportunities,” this event reflects ICAP’s unwavering commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration for the sustainable economic development of our region.

As the regulatory body for the accountancy profession in Pakistan, ICAP has always strived to uphold excellence, innovation, and leadership in financial management and governance. Hosting the SAFA Conference upholds our dedication to creating platforms that enable meaningful conversations on the challenges and opportunities facing South Asia's diverse economies.

This year’s theme is particularly the need of the hour, addressing key issues such as policy reforms, trade barriers, and the adoption of innovative solutions in renewable energy and digital services. At ICAP, we believe that collaboration is the cornerstone of progress. By bringing together South Asia’s industry experts the SAFA Conference 2025 will serve as a catalyst for transformative ideas and strategies to drive sustainable growth and resilience across the region.

I extend my deepest gratitude to the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for entrusting ICAP with the opportunity to host this prestigious event. My heartfelt appreciation also goes to Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola FCA, President SAFA and Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Council Member ICAP for their commitment to shaping a brighter economic future for South Asia.

I look forward to witnessing the meaningful exchanges and impactful discussions that will take place at the SAFA Conference 2025. Together, let us chart a path toward shared prosperity and growth for our region.

