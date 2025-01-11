Vivo mobile phone company: Construction of manufacturing plant begins at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The results of the visit of the Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to China have started to emerge as now the mobile phones will be manufactured in Punjab.

The provincial minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the manufacturing plant of Vivo mobile phone company at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company. After the completion of the plant in the next two years, the manufacturing of mobile phones will start. Officials of China’s Vivo Mobile Company and FIEDMC CEO Mian Jameel Ahmad were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that it is a welcome thing that the Chinese company is coming into manufacturing after assembling mobile phones in Punjab. Local manufacturing of mobile phones will reduce the cost of phones.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that it is the best time to invest in Punjab for local and foreign investors. Other foreign companies including China are increasing investment in Punjab. Punjab will soon receive billions of foreign direct investment. Best facilities and incentives are being given to investors in Punjab.

The provincial minister observed the construction process of the mobile phone manufacturing plant and also planted saplings in connection with the plantation campaign.

