Red-hot Gauff vows to keep cool in Australian Open title charge

AFP Published 10 Jan, 2025 12:11pm
MELBOURNE: Red-hot Coco Gauff said Friday that keeping cool in tough moments was behind a scintillating run of form that has made her a major threat to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka is the world number one and favourite to win a third title in a row in Melbourne.

But the 20-year-old Gauff, ranked three, finished 2024 with a flourish by winning the China Open and the season-ending WTA Tour Finals.

She took that form into this season, winning all her singles matches at the United Cup including beating world number two Iga Swiatek in straight sets to lead the United States to glory.

Sabalenka ditches defending champion mindset at Australian Open

Gauff, who faces a potential banana skin against the 2020 Australian Open champion and fellow American Sofia Kenin in the first round, said the key was “being relaxed, being chilled”.

“I know I’ve been playing well, but I can’t play well all the time, I know there’s going to be some tough moments in this tournament and hopefully I can get through them.”

Gauff changed coaches in the autumn after her US Open defence fell flat, parting with Brad Gilbert and bringing in the little-known Matt Daly.

It paid off instantly with victory at the 1000 event in the Chinese capital and Gauff said her new coaching set-up had helped her in “staying in the moment and enjoying it as much as possible”.

“The results have obviously been good because of that, but just trying to learn to do that when the results aren’t so good,” she said.

Worryingly for the rest of the women’s draw, Gauff said that she feels now “more comfortable than ever” after making changes to her game.

Her serve at the US Open was a particular problem.

“I think I have a bit more tools to work with. Also I think just going for my shots more, being more okay with missing, taking chances,” she added.

“Before, I feel like I won a lot of matches just being able to get a lot of balls back. I realised that’s not the way to play if I want to have more success.”

