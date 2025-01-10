AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-3.64%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
FCCL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.45%)
FFL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
HUBC 126.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.49%)
OGDC 213.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.45%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.68 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.6%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
PTC 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.56%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.54%)
TRG 64.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,702 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,877 Increased By 238.4 (0.21%)
KSE30 35,502 Increased By 44.1 (0.12%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka ditches defending champion mindset at Australian Open

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 09:04am

MELBOURNE: Aryna Sabalenka will bid for a third Australian Open title in succession as if she was going for her first, having dropped the defending champion mindset to great success last year.

The world number one is clear favourite to win again at Melbourne Park as the stand-out hardcourt player in the women’s game but she will try to shed the mental burden of defending the title and keep things simple.

“I just remember that last year I wasn’t thinking at all about being defending champion,” the Belarusian told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday.

“I was just taking it step by step. I think that was the key, basically. “So this year I’m just going to be the same.

Sabalenka eyes Australian Open win to widen gap on rankings rivals

“Hopefully I’ll be able to hold this beautiful trophy one more time.”

Another triumph in Melbourne would see Sabalenka join an honour roll of women to do the “three-peat” that includes Margaret Court (1969-71), Steffi Graf (1988-90) and Martina Hingis (1997-99).

Not that Sabalenka is up to speed with the stats.

“Like, I’m not reading it every day, the tennis history. It’s enough tennis in my life,” she laughed.

“Of course, I know that I have the possibility of joining legends by winning three times in a row. Once again, I don’t want to over-think about that. I just want to do my job.”

Once prone to occasional bouts of nerves, the powerful Belarusian now has the confidence earned from three Grand Slam titles and the world number one ranking.

She is also in good form after winning the Brisbane International.

While some players feel weighed down by the burden of expectation after reaching the game’s summit Sabalenka says she revels in it.

“For me, (it’s) just always been something about my character. I always liked to compete,” she said.

“That’s what drives me and helps me to stay motivated because I know that I have (a) target on my back.

“I really like to have it. That’s why I work really hard, make sure that nobody can get to me.”

She faces American Sloane Stephens, a former U.S. Open champion whose ranking has plummeted to 84th, in the first round.

“We had great battles in the past. I think right now she is kind of like in the mode of nothing to lose,” said Sabalenka.

Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka 2025 Australian Open

Comments

200 characters

Sabalenka ditches defending champion mindset at Australian Open

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

Read more stories