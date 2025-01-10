AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-10

UNDP joins Unilever & Seed Ventures for 2nd ‘Life Pakistan 2.0’

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

KARACHI: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered with Unilever Pakistan & Seed Ventures for 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0, an effort to bring innovation in waste management in Pakistan.

Building on the success of the first edition, the 2nd Life programme extends beyond plastic to address food waste, e-waste, textiles, paper and more. By supporting innovation and collaboration, 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 aims to enable Pakistan’s leadership in sustainability efforts, creating a platform that connects innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to tackle the country’s pressing environmental challenges.

In 2025 the initiative broadens its scope, offering a centralised hub at 2ndlife.pk for innovators, students, and entrepreneurs to access resources, showcase ideas, and connect with key stakeholders. The platform facilitates mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration, fostering scalable solutions to repurpose waste into valuable resources.

Applications are now open for the 2025 programme, designed for entrepreneurs, innovators, and students developing solutions to tackle waste management challenges in Pakistan. Short-listed teams will participate in a six-week acceleration programme, gaining access to mentors and industry experts who will help refine their solutions and enhance their business models.

At the end of the programme, teams will compete in two rounds of pitching, after which the top three solutions will be selected. These winners will receive cash prizes and also have the opportunity to collaborate with leading organizations in the sector. The programme also presents a unique opportunity for organisations looking for innovative waste management solutions to partner and collaborate on this initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UNDP Unilever & Seed Ventures

Comments

200 characters

UNDP joins Unilever & Seed Ventures for 2nd ‘Life Pakistan 2.0’

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Read more stories