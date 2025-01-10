UNDP joins Unilever & Seed Ventures for 2nd ‘Life Pakistan 2.0’

KARACHI: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has partnered with Unilever Pakistan & Seed Ventures for 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0, an effort to bring innovation in waste management in Pakistan.

Building on the success of the first edition, the 2nd Life programme extends beyond plastic to address food waste, e-waste, textiles, paper and more. By supporting innovation and collaboration, 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 aims to enable Pakistan’s leadership in sustainability efforts, creating a platform that connects innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to tackle the country’s pressing environmental challenges.

In 2025 the initiative broadens its scope, offering a centralised hub at 2ndlife.pk for innovators, students, and entrepreneurs to access resources, showcase ideas, and connect with key stakeholders. The platform facilitates mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration, fostering scalable solutions to repurpose waste into valuable resources.

Applications are now open for the 2025 programme, designed for entrepreneurs, innovators, and students developing solutions to tackle waste management challenges in Pakistan. Short-listed teams will participate in a six-week acceleration programme, gaining access to mentors and industry experts who will help refine their solutions and enhance their business models.

At the end of the programme, teams will compete in two rounds of pitching, after which the top three solutions will be selected. These winners will receive cash prizes and also have the opportunity to collaborate with leading organizations in the sector. The programme also presents a unique opportunity for organisations looking for innovative waste management solutions to partner and collaborate on this initiative.

