BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 09, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 112,638.26
High: 114,329.95
Low: 112,594.67
Net Change: 1510.2
Volume (000): 268,882
Value (000): 17,080,047
Makt Cap (000) 3,338,148,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,060.84
NET CH (-) 244.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,504.84
NET CH (-) 247.30
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,284.43
NET CH (-) 241.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,995.29
NET CH (-) 170.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,922.68
NET CH (-) 84.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,324.34
NET CH (-) 130.27
------------------------------------
As on: 09-January-2025
====================================
