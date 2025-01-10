KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 09, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 112,638.26 High: 114,329.95 Low: 112,594.67 Net Change: 1510.2 Volume (000): 268,882 Value (000): 17,080,047 Makt Cap (000) 3,338,148,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,060.84 NET CH (-) 244.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,504.84 NET CH (-) 247.30 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,284.43 NET CH (-) 241.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,995.29 NET CH (-) 170.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,922.68 NET CH (-) 84.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,324.34 NET CH (-) 130.27 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-January-2025 ====================================

