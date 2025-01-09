MRI services in district hospitals launched under PPP mode

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, MRI services have been launched in district hospitals of the province under public private partnership (PPP) mode.

A project to provide MRI services on outsourcing model in district hospitals has been launched. MoUs have been signed for starting MRI scanning services in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar, sources said, adding: “MRI scanning services in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar will cost about Rs. 399 million.

MRI installation has been completed in District Headquarters Hospital of Sheikhupura. MRI machine will be installed in District Headquarters Hospital of Bahawalnagar soon.

MRI scanning services will be started soon in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar. Outsourcing MRI services will be introduced in selected districts to improve service delivery.”

The CM Punjab said, “Under the outsourcing model, quality MRI facilities will be provided in various districts across Punjab. The provision of MRI services will enable early diagnosis of complex diseases.”

While launching the 'Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic' in Lahore, Maryam said that 2,500 Basic Health Units are currently operational in the province, with over 1,250 units set to be fully revamped by the end of this month. She added that free medicines, which were provided during Shehbaz Sharif's government, have been re-started. The budget for dialysis patients has been increased from Rs 700,000 to Rs one million.

