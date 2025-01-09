AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

Ceremony held to honour Awami Khidmat Committee Kasur

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 07:03am

LAHORE: A prestigious ceremony was held at Governor House Lahore under the chairmanship of Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan to honour the Awami Khidmat Committee Kasur.

During the event, committee members were awarded in recognition of their outstanding welfare services.

Acting Governor Punjab paid tribute to the committee for its remarkable services in public welfare despite limited resources, stating that its efforts in education, healthcare, orphan girls' marriages, and medical camps are praiseworthy. He further appreciated the committee’s selfless contributions in border and remote areas.

He emphasized that supporting the government's reform programs can bring about positive societal changes and that the role of government and social organizations in public welfare is of critical importance. The Acting Governor assured that the journey of public service would continue by further promoting welfare activities.

Distinguished guests at the event also acknowledged the committee’s services and assured their full support. Members of the National Assembly Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan and Riaz ul Haq, Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib, Imam of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

