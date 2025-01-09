AIRLINK 209.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.49%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

Indonesian President to visit Pakistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 08:32am

ISLAMABAD: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to embark upon his maiden official visit to Pakistan from January 26 to 28.

A Foreign Office (FO) source said that Indonesian President visit is taking place following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation during D-8 Summit held in Cairo last month.

The visiting Indonesian president will hold one-on-one meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardarito discuss bilateral relations with especial emphasis for boosting trade and economic ties.

Zardari will host a dinner in honour of President Subianto. FO sources revealed that over 10 MoUs and agreements are likely to be signed between the two brotherly countries during the important visit.

Both countries will also engage in talks to advance Free Trade Agreements (FTA) to further strengthen economic ties and enhance existing trade volume.

The FO said that this significant visit marks the first by an Indonesian president to Pakistan in seven years. The then President Joko Widodo last arrived in Pakistan January 2018.

It was also learnt that President Subianto visit indicates Pakistan’s “Look East” policy and its

commitment to enhancing trade relations with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN).

Prime Minister Sharif and President Subianto last met during the D-8 Summit in Cairo on December 19, 2024, and discussed boosting bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

