Sinopec’s Zhenhai refinery says fire at its crude unit put out

SINGAPORE: China’s Sinopec Zhenhai refinery said a fire that broke out on one of its crude distillation units late on Tuesday had been put out, with no injuries reported.

The plant’s No.5 crude unit caught fire around 9.55 pm on Tuesday local time after a leak, and the fire was distinguished two hours later, Zhenhai refinery said on its official microblog around midnight Tuesday.

A trading source told Reuters the No.5 unit is the newly installed facility with 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity. Zhenhai refinery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to confirm the size of the unit.

Zhenhai is Sinopec’s largest subsidiary refinery, which in December completed a major expansion that enlarged its crude processing capacity to 800,000 bpd, from 460,000 bpd earlier.