Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 07, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-1 Crazy Disc Alphine Marine 06-01-2025 Chemical Services B-2 Ds Disc East wind 05-01-2025 Ocean Chemical Shipping Co. B-9/B-8 Independent Dis/Load Riazeda 06-01-2025 Spirit Containers B-13/B-14 Akour II Load Bulk Shipping 05-01-2024 Clinkers Agencies B-14/B-15 New Disc Soya Eastwind 31-12-2024 Born Bean Seeds Shipping Co B-16/B-17 Erlin Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistics 07-01-2025 Nmb-1 Al Load N. S 28-12-2024 Mohsin Rice Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-27/B-26 Oocl Le Dis/Load Oocl 07-01-2025 Havre Containers Pakistan B-28/B-29 Conship Dis/Load Feeder 06-01-2025 Uno Containers Logistic ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 Msc Dis/Load Msc Agency 06-01-2025 Lausanne Vi Containers Pakistan Sapt-2 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 07-01-2025 Chennai Containers Agency Sapt-3 Ts Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 05-01-2024 Keelung Containers Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Conship 07-01-2025 Dis/Load Feeder Logistic Uno Containers ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chem Star 06-01-2025 D/6500 Chemical Alphine Marine Services M.T 07-01-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Shalamar Ship Corp Easterly 07-01-2025 D/6000 Chemical Alphine Marine As Olivia Services Hyundai 07-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Brave Agency Sagami 08-01-2025 D/4000 Chemical Gac Pakistan MscFloriana 08-01-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Vi Pakistan X-Press 08-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Carina Ship Agency Pak Bbc Mont Blanc 08-01-2025 L/10 Container Project Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= SaehaIntrasia 07-01-2025 Tanker - Msc Desiree 07-01-2025 Container Ship - CmaCgm Mendelssohn 07-01-2025 Container Ship - Hafnia Executive 07-01-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Arinaga Rice East Jan. 03, 2025 Wind MW-2 African Cement Crystal Dec. 29, 2024 Bari Bird Sea ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Spar Coal Bur Jan. 05, 2025 Vega Jojee ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Tonda Palm Alpine Jan. 06, 2025 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil Alpine Jan. 06, 2025 Excellence ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Honest-1 Rice Universal Jan. 06, 2025 Ship FAP African Rice Ocean Jan. 06, 2025 Plover Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Positano Container MSC PAK Jan. 07, 2025 MSC Aquarius Container MSC PAK -do- Alaa LPG Merchant Ship -do- Amir Gas LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= African Bari Bird Cement Crystal Sea Jan. 07, 2025 ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Maersk Pittsburgh Container GAC Jan. 07, 2025 Bitumen Kosai Bitumen Trans Marine -do- Tivoli Park Chemicals East Wind -do- Beauty Jasmine Coal GSA Waiting for Berths Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do- Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do- Maritime Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do- OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do- Haj Mohammad Cement Crystal Sea Ship -do- PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do- Ardmore Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do- M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do- Adventure Steel Coil GAC -do- Spicific Sky Fuel oil Trans Marine -do- Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do- Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do- Pacific Julia Gas oil GAC -do- Hafnia Executive Gas oil GAC -do- Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do- Cosco Taihang Shan Iron Ore Gear Bulk Ship -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Luasanne-VI Container MSC PAK Jan. 7th, 2025 APL Mexico City Container GAC Jan. 8th, 2025 Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do- X-press Anglesey Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025