KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 07, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-1 Crazy Disc Alphine Marine 06-01-2025
Chemical Services
B-2 Ds Disc East wind 05-01-2025
Ocean Chemical Shipping Co.
B-9/B-8 Independent Dis/Load Riazeda 06-01-2025
Spirit Containers
B-13/B-14 Akour II Load Bulk Shipping 05-01-2024
Clinkers Agencies
B-14/B-15 New Disc Soya Eastwind 31-12-2024
Born Bean Seeds Shipping Co
B-16/B-17 Erlin Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistics 07-01-2025
Nmb-1 Al Load N. S 28-12-2024
Mohsin Rice Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26 Oocl Le Dis/Load Oocl 07-01-2025
Havre Containers Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Conship Dis/Load Feeder 06-01-2025
Uno Containers Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 Msc Dis/Load Msc Agency 06-01-2025
Lausanne Vi Containers Pakistan
Sapt-2 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 07-01-2025
Chennai Containers Agency
Sapt-3 Ts Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 05-01-2024
Keelung Containers Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Conship 07-01-2025 Dis/Load Feeder Logistic
Uno Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem Star 06-01-2025 D/6500 Chemical Alphine Marine
Services
M.T 07-01-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shalamar Ship Corp
Easterly 07-01-2025 D/6000 Chemical Alphine Marine
As Olivia Services
Hyundai 07-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Brave Agency
Sagami 08-01-2025 D/4000 Chemical Gac Pakistan
MscFloriana 08-01-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Vi Pakistan
X-Press 08-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Carina Ship Agency Pak
Bbc Mont
Blanc 08-01-2025 L/10 Container Project Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
SaehaIntrasia 07-01-2025 Tanker -
Msc Desiree 07-01-2025 Container Ship -
CmaCgm
Mendelssohn 07-01-2025 Container Ship -
Hafnia
Executive 07-01-2025 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Arinaga Rice East Jan. 03, 2025
Wind
MW-2 African Cement Crystal Dec. 29, 2024
Bari Bird Sea
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Spar Coal Bur Jan. 05, 2025
Vega Jojee
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Tonda Palm Alpine Jan. 06, 2025
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil Alpine Jan. 06, 2025
Excellence
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Honest-1 Rice Universal Jan. 06, 2025
Ship
FAP African Rice Ocean Jan. 06, 2025
Plover Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Positano Container MSC PAK Jan. 07, 2025
MSC
Aquarius Container MSC PAK -do-
Alaa LPG Merchant Ship -do-
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
African
Bari Bird Cement Crystal Sea Jan. 07, 2025
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Maersk
Pittsburgh Container GAC Jan. 07, 2025
Bitumen
Kosai Bitumen Trans Marine -do-
Tivoli Park Chemicals East Wind -do-
Beauty
Jasmine Coal GSA Waiting for Berths
Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nymph
Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do-
OM
Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do-
Haj
Mohammad Cement Crystal Sea Ship -do-
PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do-
M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do-
Adventure Steel Coil GAC -do-
Spicific Sky Fuel oil Trans Marine -do-
Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do-
Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Pacific Julia Gas oil GAC -do-
Hafnia
Executive Gas oil GAC -do-
Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do-
Cosco
Taihang Shan Iron Ore Gear Bulk Ship -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Luasanne-VI Container MSC PAK Jan. 7th, 2025
APL Mexico
City Container GAC Jan. 8th, 2025
Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do-
X-press
Anglesey Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
