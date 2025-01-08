AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Markets Print 2025-01-08

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 07, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-1               Crazy          Disc           Alphine Marine     06-01-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-2               Ds             Disc           East wind          05-01-2025
                  Ocean          Chemical       Shipping Co.
B-9/B-8           Independent    Dis/Load       Riazeda            06-01-2025
                  Spirit         Containers
B-13/B-14         Akour II       Load           Bulk Shipping      05-01-2024
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-14/B-15         New            Disc Soya      Eastwind           31-12-2024
                  Born           Bean Seeds     Shipping Co
B-16/B-17         Erlin          Disc General   Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistics        07-01-2025
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N. S               28-12-2024
                  Mohsin         Rice           Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26         Oocl Le        Dis/Load       Oocl               07-01-2025
                  Havre          Containers     Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Conship        Dis/Load       Feeder             06-01-2025
                  Uno            Containers     Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            Msc            Dis/Load       Msc Agency         06-01-2025
                  Lausanne Vi    Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-2            Kmtc           Dis/Load       United Marine      07-01-2025
                  Chennai        Containers     Agency
Sapt-3            Ts             Dis/Load       Sharaf Shipping    05-01-2024
                  Keelung        Containers     Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Conship           07-01-2025     Dis/Load                     Feeder Logistic
Uno                              Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem Star         06-01-2025     D/6500 Chemical               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
M.T               07-01-2025     D/72000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
Shalamar                                                            Ship Corp
Easterly          07-01-2025     D/6000 Chemical               Alphine Marine
As Olivia                                                            Services
Hyundai           07-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
Brave                                                                  Agency
Sagami            08-01-2025     D/4000 Chemical                 Gac Pakistan
MscFloriana       08-01-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
Vi                                                                   Pakistan
X-Press           08-01-2025     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Carina                                                        Ship Agency Pak
Bbc Mont
Blanc             08-01-2025     L/10 Container              Project Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
SaehaIntrasia     07-01-2025     Tanker                                     -
Msc Desiree       07-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
CmaCgm
Mendelssohn       07-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hafnia
Executive         07-01-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Arinaga        Rice           East            Jan. 03, 2025
                                                 Wind
MW-2              African        Cement         Crystal         Dec. 29, 2024
                  Bari Bird                     Sea
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Spar           Coal           Bur             Jan. 05, 2025
                  Vega                          Jojee
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Tonda          Palm           Alpine          Jan. 06, 2025
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas oil        Alpine          Jan. 06, 2025
                  Excellence
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Honest-1       Rice           Universal       Jan. 06, 2025
                                                Ship
FAP               African        Rice           Ocean           Jan. 06, 2025
                  Plover                        Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Positano          Container      MSC PAK                        Jan. 07, 2025
MSC
Aquarius          Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Alaa              LPG            Merchant Ship                           -do-
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
African
Bari Bird         Cement         Crystal Sea                    Jan. 07, 2025
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Maersk
Pittsburgh        Container      GAC                            Jan. 07, 2025
Bitumen
Kosai             Bitumen        Trans Marine                            -do-
Tivoli Park       Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Beauty
Jasmine           Coal           GSA                       Waiting for Berths
Asia Unity        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nymph
Thetis            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
OM
Singapore         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Haj
Mohammad          Cement         Crystal Sea Ship                        -do-
PM Duke           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
M TM Amazon       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Adventure         Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Spicific Sky      Fuel oil       Trans Marine                            -do-
Nord Valorous     Soyabeen oil   Alpine                                  -do-
Maya Gas-1        LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Pacific Julia     Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Hafnia
Executive         Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Rich Rainbow      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Cosco
Taihang Shan      Iron Ore       Gear Bulk Ship                          -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Luasanne-VI       Container      MSC PAK                       Jan. 7th, 2025
APL Mexico
City              Container      GAC                           Jan. 8th, 2025
Maersk Cairo      Container      GAC                                     -do-
X-press
Anglesey          Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

