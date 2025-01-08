Canada says will ‘never back down’ from Trump threats

OTTAWA: There’s a “snowball’s chance in hell” that Canada will merge with the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, while his foreign minister added the nation will “never back down” from threats by Donald Trump.

Canada PM Trudeau says he will step down after new Liberal party leader named

Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s comments followed the US President-elect’s statement at a news conference about using “economic force” in pursuit of his unlikely plan for Canada to merge with the United States.