Jan 07, 2025
Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Published 07 Jan, 2025 03:45pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan increased on Tuesday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs276,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,625 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs700 to settle at Rs275,000.

The international rate of gold rose on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,642 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

