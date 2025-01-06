AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 03:39pm

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan decreased further on Monday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs700, clocking in at Rs275,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,768 after it registered a fall of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased Rs1,200 to settle at Rs275,700.

The international rate of gold declined on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,632 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $7 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

