AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-06

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

Safdar Rasheed Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched free Solar Panel Scheme to provide permanent relief to people in electricity bills. Today (January 5) is the last date for registration under the scheme.

She said, “One lakh homes will get free solar panels at a cost of Rs10 billion. Homes consuming an average of 200 units of electricity on a single electricity meter will be able to get solar systems.” She highlighted, “One lakh solar panel systems of 550 and 1100 watts will be given in Punjab.”

Chief Minister said, “In June 2025, consumers using up to 200 units will get solar systems through balloting. Solar panel systems will be installed in the homes of successful consumers.”

Punjab govt launches solarization plan

Chief Minister said, “Registration for CM Punjab solar system can be done from the portal sitting at home. You can apply for the Scheme on the website https://cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk/.” She underscored, “The bill reference number can also be sent in SMS along with National Identity Card number to 8800. For registration in solar panels, you can also contact the official number 990302024.”

The CM said, “The provision of solar panels will provide significant relief to the public in electricity bills. Punjab will be made a hub of renewable energy.”

Chief Minister said, “Agricultural tube wells will also be gradually converted to solar energy. Giving one lakh e-bikes to students and introducing e-buses will change the traditional transport culture in the province.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

electricity Maryam Nawaz renewable energy CM Punjab solar energy electricity bills Solar Panel agricultural tube wells solar home solution Solar Panel Scheme

Comments

200 characters

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

190m pounds case: AC again defers verdict against IK, Bushra

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Uraan Pakistan to lead country towards progress: Ahsan

KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories