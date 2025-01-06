AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Hashoo Group opens PC Legacy in Skardu Valley

Press Release Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

SKARDU: The Pearl-Continental Hospitality Division of Hashoo Group, one of Asia’s leading hospitality service providers, in partnership with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr Syed Imran Ali Shah, announced the opening of PC Legacy Skardu, an upscale hotel poised to redefine the hospitality landscape in the region and open new avenues for tourism in Skardu.

Located just minutes from Skardu International Airport, the hotel offers unparalleled convenience for travelers from both within Pakistan and abroad, thanks to direct flights connecting many countries to the region.

With a dedicated 24/7 airport shuttle service, guests can step off their flights and immediately experience luxurious surroundings, making PC Legacy Skardu an ideal destination for both domestic and international tourists seeking adventure or relaxation in one of the world’s most scenic destinations.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr Syed Imran Ali Shah remarked, “PC Legacy Skardu is an embodiment of the beauty and heritage of Skardu Valley and a realization of my personal vision. The design reflects my belief in blending modern comfort with the awe-inspiring surroundings of the region. It’s a space where guests can truly connect with the soul of this extraordinary destination.”

Bastien Blanc, CEO of Hashoo Group’s Hospitality Division, added, “PC Legacy Skardu is a milestone in our journey to redefine hospitality in Pakistan. This property embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences by combining the region’s natural wonders with world-class service. We are confident it will set a benchmark for hospitality in Skardu and beyond, welcoming domestic and international tourists from the many countries now connected with direct flights.”

