NIFT CBA leaders express grief over death of Arshad Zuberi

KARACHI: National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) CBA Union President Farhan Ahmed and Secretary Salman Ahmed have expressed their deepest condolences on the sad demise of prominent journalist Arshad Zuberi.

In their condolence message, the NIFT leaders stated, “We share the grief of the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.”

They prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience and fortitude upon the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss.

