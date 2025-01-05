AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-05

PITB signs MoU with UKPTIB

Published 05 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Board (UKPTIB) to promote innovation and economic growth in the country.

The PITB said on Saturday that the agreement underscores a shared commitment to advancing youth-oriented Information and Communication Technology (ICT) interventions, promoting IT projects, and strengthening Pakistan’s position as a hub for technological progress.

PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and UKPTIB Chairman Rizwan Sulehria signed the MoU in the presence of PITB Director Skills Development Wing Ahmad Islam Syan. This partnership aims to boost business activities, attract foreign investment in Pakistan’s tech sector, and create innovative solutions for economic growth. It also aims to fortify economic ties with the UK and Europe, enhancing collaboration in technology-driven initiatives.

Commenting on the collaboration, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said it aims to create opportunities for young talent in the ICT sector while showcasing Pakistan’s potential as a global technology hub. He added that this will also attract foreign investment and foster a dynamic ecosystem for sustainable growth in the tech industry.

