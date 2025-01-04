Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended January 2, 2025, decreased by 0.26 per cent due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (13.48per cent), electricity charges for q1 (7.48per cent), potatoes (5.59per cent), pulse gram (0.34per cent), eggs (0.23per cent) and wheat flour (0.09per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 3.97per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (77.84per cent), ladies sandal (75.09per cent), potatoes (66.63per cent), pulse gram (47.53per cent), moong (30.73per cent), powdered milk (25.62per cent), beef (23.94per cent), garlic (17.82per cent), gas charges for q1 (15.52per cent), cooked daal (15.10per cent), shirting (14.36per cent) and firewood (13.18per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (36.12per cent), onions (29.95per cent), chilies powder (20.00per cent), eggs (15.78per cent), electricity charges for q1 (13.92per cent), masoor (11.24per cent), rice basmati broken (8.42per cent), diesel (6.39per cent), bread (6.01per cent), maash (5.98per cent) and petrol (5.45per cent).

SPI inflation up WoW

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29per cent) items increased, 10 (19.61per cent) items decreased and 23 (45.10per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 326.10 points against 326.96 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.51per cent, 0.59per cent, 0.28per cent, 0.10per cent and 0.10per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include, chicken (10.28 per cent), onions (4.93per cent), bananas (2.20per cent), hi-speed diesel (1.18per cent), moong (1.08per cent), sugar (0.95per cent), gur (0.58per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.55per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib2.5kg tin each (0.53per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.28per cent), milk fresh (0.26per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.22per cent), petrol super (0.21per cent), masoor (0.09per cent), beef with bone (0.07per cent), mustard oil (0.02per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.01per cent) and rice basmati broken (0.01per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include tomatoes (13.48 per cent), electricity charges for q1 per unit (7.48 per cent), potatoes (5.59 per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (1.31 per cent), pulse gram (0.34 per cent), eggs (0.23 per cent), garlic (0.21 per cent), LPG (0.18 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.09 per cent), and maash (0.05 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025