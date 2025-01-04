Thar coal projects: issues facing affected people to be resolved: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah met a delegation of Thar coal projects’ victims in his office.

Bhim Raj, Leelaram and other delegation members informed the minister about their difficulties, and demanded employment, water and other facilities.

Nasir Shah said that PPP leadership has given clear instructions to provide facilities to local people including those living in Thar.

Nasir Shah, while issuing orders to the local administration to resolve the legitimate demands of the victims immediately, said that the Sindh government is providing all-out facilities to the people of Thar and training programs for local people are also being started.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025