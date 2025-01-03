AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
Two dead, 18 injured in small plane crash in California

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2025 08:22pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: A small plane crashed into a commercial building in California on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring 18 others, police said.

The crash took place early in the afternoon near Fullerton Municipal Airport, 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The cause remains unknown.

“There are two confirmed fatalities,” Fullerton police said on X.

Additionally, 10 people were hospitalized and eight others were treated at the scene.

Investigators do not yet know if the deceased were plane passengers or if they were workers at the building where it crashed, a police officer told local station KTLA.

Television footage showed a gaping hole in the roof of the building, with smoke pouring out.

MOMENT - 179 passengers ‘presumed’ dead in South Korea plane crash

“All we hear is like a loud noise, boom, and that’s it. Then we started running out” of the building, Jerome Cruz, one of the workers who witnessed the scene, told CBS News.

The plane was a single-engine Van’s RV-10, a small model with four seats, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which has opened an investigation.

Another crash near Fullerton Airport injured two people in November.

