AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DCL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.36%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-5.72%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.64%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.89%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.94%)
NBP 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PAEL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PIBTL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.14%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.61%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TPLP 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.47%)
TREET 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.11%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
London’s FTSE 100 flat as gains in energy stocks cap declines

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 03:26pm

London’s FTSE 100 changed little on Friday, after hitting an over-two-week high hit in the previous session, as heavyweight energy shares limited broader declines.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was marginally down, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.2%.

Both indexes are, however, set for their second straight week of gains.

Most major sectors traded in the red with industrial metal miners dropping 1.1% to the bottom of the sectoral charts, as a stronger dollar dented prices of most base metals.

On the bright side, energy shares were up 1% as oil prices steadied at their two-month high touched on Thursday.

Trading volumes were thin in the week shortened by Wednesday’s New Year holiday.

Data from the British Retail Consortium showed the number of people visiting shops last year fell by 2.2%, the biggest drop since 2021.

Footfall during the final quarter, which includes the holiday shopping season, also dropped compared with 2023.

“It looks set to be a highly challenging year ahead for retailers who will be faced with the double whammy of shoppers focused on getting value for money, while their own costs rise due to the increase in taxes,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown.

FTSE 100 hits two-week high in new year trade

Some uncertainty prevailed as investors gauge the potential inflationary impact of UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ October budget, which could affect the Bank of England’s existing gradual approach to monetary policy easing.

The central bank delivered two cuts totalling 50 basis points in 2024, and markets have priced in a reduction of nearly 60 bps this year.

Donald Trump’s return to the US White House with his potential tariff policies added to the jitters.

The FTSE 100 ended 2024 as its fourth consecutive year of gains, while the FTSE 250 logged its second.

