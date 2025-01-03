European stocks dip at end of holiday-shortened week

European stocks dipped at the end of a holiday-shortened week, with traders focussed on economic data for clues on the path of interest rates as well as potential changes in US policies under a Donald Trump presidency.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.1% by 0815 GMT, but looked on course for a 0.7% rise for the week, marked by light trading activity as traders returned from their New Year holidays. Swiss stocks rose 0.5% in their first trading session of 2025, while the German DAX dipped 0.2% and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.5%.

China-exposed sectors such as miners and automakers came under pressure even after a Beijing official said China would sharply increase funding from ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025 to spur business investment and consumer-boosting initiatives.

European stocks waver on first trading session of 2025

Investors have been worried about China’s economy and a looming trade war with the US ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Among stocks, Tullow Oil surged 12.5% after the West Africa-based company said it would not have to pay $320 million in taxes after the International Chamber of Commerce’s ruling on its Ghana operations.