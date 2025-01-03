AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks dip at end of holiday-shortened week

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 01:43pm

European stocks dipped at the end of a holiday-shortened week, with traders focussed on economic data for clues on the path of interest rates as well as potential changes in US policies under a Donald Trump presidency.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.1% by 0815 GMT, but looked on course for a 0.7% rise for the week, marked by light trading activity as traders returned from their New Year holidays. Swiss stocks rose 0.5% in their first trading session of 2025, while the German DAX dipped 0.2% and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.5%.

China-exposed sectors such as miners and automakers came under pressure even after a Beijing official said China would sharply increase funding from ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025 to spur business investment and consumer-boosting initiatives.

European stocks waver on first trading session of 2025

Investors have been worried about China’s economy and a looming trade war with the US ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Among stocks, Tullow Oil surged 12.5% after the West Africa-based company said it would not have to pay $320 million in taxes after the International Chamber of Commerce’s ruling on its Ghana operations.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks dip at end of holiday-shortened week

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 Index declines nearly 500 points

‘Poor’ performance: Cabinet assails MoC bodies, trade missions

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

Read more stories