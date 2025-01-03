AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025
Gold set for weekly rise; market awaits Trump’s policy moves

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 11:06am

Gold edged up on Friday on a softer US dollar and safe haven flows, with the metal en-route for a weekly gain as attention turned to US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policy changes that could influence the economic and interest rate outlook going forward.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,661.19 per ounce, as of 0257 GMT, hitting its highest level since Dec. 13.

Bullion is up about 1.6% for the week so far. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,675.40.

The dollar index fell 0.2%, making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.

“We have seen an uptick in safe haven flows, which has been to the benefit of gold,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“Any pullback in the US dollar could prove to be a catalyst for gold to breakout higher.”

Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 has heightened uncertainty, with his proposed tariffs and protectionist policies expected to be inflationary and potentially spark trade wars.

On the geopolitical front, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 68 Palestinians in Gaza.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Additionally, Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, causing damage in at least two districts.

Gold flourishes in low interest rate environments and serves as a hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Last month, the US central bank delivered a third consecutive rate cut, but now projects only two reductions in 2025.

Markets now await US job openings data, the ADP employment report, Fed meeting minutes, and the employment report, all due next week, for further direction.

“Global trends will continue to play a big role and continue to move the gold market forward. The metal will grow gradually, showing stable growth values throughout the year,” said Julia Khandoshko, CEO at broker Mind Money.

Spot silver was steady at $29.58 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $926.95, and palladium rose 0.2% to $913.18.

All three metals were on track of weekly gains.

