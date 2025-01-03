Stocks up in volatile trade

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday witnessed a volatile session and remained oscillating in both directions, due to investors’ lack of confidence in the absence of any positive trigger.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 118,367.81 points intraday high and 116,857.61 points intraday low, before closing at new highest-ever level of 117,119.66 points, up 111.57 points or 0.10 percent.

Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 1,037.862 million shares as compared to 956.274 million shares traded on Wednesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter stood at Rs 46.570 billion against previous session’s Rs 46.440 billion.

BRIndex100 lost 32.85 points or 0.27 percent to close at 12,363.30 points with total daily turnover of 884.638 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 629.18 points or 1.62 percent to close at 38,218.11 points with total daily trading volumes of 545.466 million shares.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $460,343. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 32 billion to Rs 14.637 trillion. Out of total 464 active scrips, 225 closed in negative and 193 in positive while the value of 46 stocks remained unchanged.

Fauji Foods was the volume leader with 89.478 million shares and increased by Rs 0.95 to close at Rs 19.24 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 1.79 with 72.001 million shares. Telecard Limited gained Rs 0.74 to close at Rs 10.52 with 61.073 million shares.

Hallmark Company and Exide Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 85.23 and Rs 80.86 respectively to close at Rs 1,091.40 and Rs 889.49 while Indus Motor Company and Sazgar Engineering Works were the top losers declining by Rs 96.96 and Rs 29.34 respectively to close at Rs 2,036.49 and Rs 1,102.33.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the market experienced a volatile trading session, with the index fluctuating sharply between an intraday high of plus 1,359 points and a low of minus 150 points.

Investors appeared to capitalize on the heightened market activity, opting to book profits after recent gains. This led to mixed sentiment across sectors, with select stocks facing selling pressure while others managed to sustain upward momentum.

Key contributors to the upward trajectory included EFERT, ENGRO, MTL, DAWH, and HBL, collectively adding 779 points. On the other hand, substantial declines in OGDC, PPL, MARI, PSO, and HUBC weighed heavily on the market, accounting for a combined loss of 485 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 475.67 points or 2.22 percent to close at 21,884.88 points with total turnover of 12.512 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 141.55 points or 1.21 percent to close at 11,603.10 points with 56.678 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 133.23 points or 0.44 percent to close at 30,257.69 points with 85.657 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index plunged by 232.96 points or 1.23 percent to close at 18,729.17 points with 34.003 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 244.1 points or 1.87 percent to close at 12,831.24 points with 52.319 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost 9.08 points or 0.15 percent to close at 5,859.42 points with 203.518 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said the PSX resumed the day on a bullish note and not only made an all-time intraday high at 118,368 level by breaching 118,000 level but also managed to call the day at all time high (on closing basis) at 117,120 level, a gain of 112 points or up 0.10 percent.

During trading hours, the benchmark index has a volatile session as the index moved in both direction courtesy to tug of war between profit taking and value hunting.

Fertilizer, Autos and Banking were the key sectors observed some buying interest in them as EFERT, ENGRO, MTL, DAWH and HBL added 781 points. On the flip side, OGDC, PPL and MARI lost 322 points due to profit taking.

