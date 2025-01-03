Forex reserves up $37.2m to $16.409bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose by $37.2 million, reaching $ 16.409 billion mark as of December 27, 2024 compared to $16.370 billion on December 20, 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The SBP’s reserves witnessed a decrease of $143 million to $11.711 billion at the end of last week due to external debt repayments.

On the other hand, net forex reserves held by commercial banks rose by $ 180 million, reaching $ 4.698 billion, indicating a positive shift in the financial sector.

