Jan 03, 2025
Markets

Spot rate unchanged on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained limited.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 18,800 to Rs 18,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

