AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-03

Copper holds near five-month low as weak demand outlook dominates

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

LONDON: Copper prices hovered around five-month lows as expectations of a deteriorating demand outlook were reinforced by weak manufacturing activity around the world.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $8,792 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, having touched $8,757 on Tuesday for its lowest since Aug. 8. The dollar firmed, resuming a climb that has weighed on metal prices since the end of September. A stronger US currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Industrial metals are also expected to come under pressure from uncertainty created by the prospect of US President-elect Donald Trump imposing tariffs on imports, which could start a trade war and hit global economic growth and demand.

“There is a lot of nervousness about what Trump will do when he arrives at the White House,” one copper trader said. “Manufacturing activity and demand aren’t picking up.” Surveys of purchasing managers showed manufacturing activity slowing in China and South Korea in December while European factory activity declined at a faster rate than in November.

Aluminium touched an intra-day high of $2,574.50 a ton on worries about supplies on the LME market. It gained 0.3% to $2,559 in official activity. The concern over supply has narrowed the discount for the cash contract over three-month aluminium to about $23 a ton from more than $40 in December.

Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses are down more than 40% since May last year at 634,650 tons. Cancelled warrants — metal earmarked for delivery — at 54% of the total suggest more aluminium is due to leave LME warehouses over the coming days. On the technical front, upside resistance for aluminium is around $2,575 a ton, the 21-day moving average, with support at the 100-day moving average of $2,553. In other metals, zinc lost 0.9% to $2,951 a ton, lead eased by 0.5% to $1,942, tin fell 2.2% to $28,440 and nickel was down 0.3% at $15,290.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper holds near five-month low as weak demand outlook dominates

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

ECs handled around $7bn forex in 2024

Establishment of military bases: FO denies any plan to offer Gwadar Port to any other country, entity

Read more stories