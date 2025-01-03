WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 02, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Dec-24 20-Dec-24 19-Dec-24 18-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105052 0.105069 0.104976 0.10464
Euro 0.796927 0.796765 0.796526 0.800149
Japanese yen 0.0048949 0.0048581 0.0049484 0.0049586
U.K. pound 0.961979 0.959263 0.965448 0.969731
U.S. dollar 0.766792 0.766858 0.766259 0.762337
Algerian dinar 0.0056878 0.005699 0.0057105 0.0056968
Australian dollar 0.479935 0.477446 0.477073 0.481263
Botswana pula 0.0556691 0.0555205 0.055707 0.0558031
Brazilian real 0.124467 0.126182 0.12392 0.12372
Brunei dollar 0.566149 0.5637 0.562805 0.564318
Canadian dollar 0.533235 0.531505
Chilean peso 0.0007736 0.0007697 0.0007752 0.0007694
Czech koruna 0.0316621 0.0317303 0.0317292 0.0318397
Danish krone 0.106842 0.106785 0.106754
Indian rupee 0.0090135 0.0090125 0.009007 0.0089753
Israeli New Shekel 0.210138 0.210098 0.211791 0.212646
Korean won 0.0005287 0.000529 0.0005333 0.0005307
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48999 2.48745 2.47874
Malaysian ringgit 0.170816 0.169941 0.170204 0.170641
Mauritian rupee 0.0162523 0.0162079 0.0161651 0.0163044
Mexican peso 0.0379698 0.0381455 0.0374878 0.0378528
New Zealand dollar 0.432931 0.430859 0.431021 0.438839
Norwegian krone 0.0674963 0.0671328 0.0674203 0.0680281
Omani rial 1.99426 1.99287 1.98267
Peruvian sol 0.205211 0.20438
Philippine peso 0.0130243 0.012998 0.0129907 0.012968
Polish zloty 0.187251 0.187029 0.187148 0.187671
Qatari riyal 0.210657 0.210511
Russian ruble 0.0075461 0.007493 0.0074092
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204336 0.20329
Singapore dollar 0.566149 0.5637 0.562805 0.564318
South African rand 0.0417066 0.0418102 0.0419218 0.04216
Swedish krona 0.0693945 0.0694288 0.0694897
Swiss franc 0.855222 0.857687 0.855104 0.852774
Thai baht 0.0223816 0.0221802 0.0221424 0.0222645
Trinidadian dollar 0.113505 0.113362 0.112608
U.A.E. dirham 0.208793 0.208648
Uruguayan peso 0.0173651 0.0171315 0.0170958
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments