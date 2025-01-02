AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar Airways says to resume flights to Syria on Tuesday

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2025 10:46pm

DOHA: Qatar Airways announced on Thursday it will resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights beginning on Tuesday.

The Qatari national carrier “is pleased to announce the resumption of three weekly flights to Damascus, Syria, from 7 January 2025,” it said in a statement.

It hailed a “significant step in reconnecting the region”, about a month after rebels toppled Syria’s longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, capping more than a decade of civil war.

“Qatar Airways is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary safety, security and operational standards are met ahead of the relaunch,” the airline said.

Iran flights to Syria on hold until late January

CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said the company was “pleased to resume flights to Damascus, a destination of great historical and cultural importance”.

A Qatari official told AFP last month that Doha had offered the new Syrian authorities help in resuming operations at Damascus airport.

Qatar was the second country, after Turkey, to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital following the overthrow of the Assad government on December 8.

Doha was one of the main backers of the armed rebellion that erupted after Assad’s government crushed a peaceful uprising in 2011.

Unlike several of its neighbours, Qatar had remained a stern critic of Assad and did not renew ties with Syria despite its return to the Arab diplomatic fold last year.

Syria Bashar al Assad Qatar Airways flights to Syria

Comments

200 characters

Qatar Airways says to resume flights to Syria on Tuesday

Submarine cable fault near Qatar may affect Pakistan internet users: PTA

Turkish group bids below minimum fee for Islamabad Airport operations

May 9 riots: 19 convicts granted pardon, says ISPR

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $143mn, now stand at $11.71bn

Volatility seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes nearly flat

First session of 2025: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Veon Group invests $15mn in Mobilink Bank to fuel growth, tech advancement

Efforts underway to make nuclear Pakistan an economic power: Dar

FO expresses concern over Indian extraterritorial killings in Pakistan

Read more stories