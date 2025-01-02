AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
IT, industrials drive Sri Lankan shares higher in first session of 2025

  • CSE All Share index settled 2.53% up at 16,348.55
Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 04:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, the first trading day of 2025, aided by gains in IT and industrials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 2.53% up at 16,348.55, gaining for the 26th successive session.

HDFC Bank of Sri Lanka and Nawaloka Hospitals PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 32.7% and 25%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 541.6 million shares from 229.7 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end the year with 25th straight session of gains

The equity market’s turnover rose to 12.86 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($43.88 million) from 7.76 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 485.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 12.47 billion rupees, the data showed.

