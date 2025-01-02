Palm oil rises tracking soyoil at Dalian By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Thursday, mirroring the movement of rival soyoil at the Dalian market.
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 56 ringgit, or 1.26%, to 4,504 ringgit ($1,006.26) a metric ton by 2.31 GMT.
Fundamentals
Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 2.15% and its palm oil contract rose 0.99%. The Chicago Board of Trade soyoil is still closed for New Year holiday.
Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.
Indonesia slightly lowered its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for January to $1,059.54 a metric ton, from December’s $1,071.67, according to a trade ministry regulation published on Tuesday.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for December fell 2.5%, according to AmSpec Agri Malaysia, while Intertek Testing Services said they fell 7.8%.
Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday, the first day of trade for 2025, as investors returning from holidays cautiously eyed a recovery in China’s economy and fuel demand following a pledge by President Xi Jinping to promote growth.
The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.18% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.
