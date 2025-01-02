Palm oil rises tracking soyoil at Dalian By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Thursday, mirroring the movement of rival soyoil at the Dalian market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 56 ringgit, or 1.26%, to 4,504 ringgit ($1,006.26) a metric ton by 2.31 GMT.

Fundamentals