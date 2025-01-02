AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 02, 2025
Markets

First session of 2025: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.64 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 05:08pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.64 for a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

The rupee settled at 278.55 on Tuesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The currency market remained closed on Wednesday on account of bank holiday.

Internationally, the US dollar kicked off 2025 on the front foot on Thursday after a strong year of gain against most currencies, with the yen sliding toward its lowest level in more than five months as investors ponder US interest rates staying higher for longer.

Market focus early in the year will be on the incoming Trump administration and its policies that are widely expected to not only boost growth but also add to price pressure, underpinning U.S. Treasury yields and boosting dollar demand.

A wide interest rate difference between the US and other economies has cast a shadow over the currency market, resulting in most currencies declining sharply against the dollar in 2024.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, was at 108.53 in early trade, just shy of the two-year high touched on Tuesday. The index rose 7% in 2024.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Thursday, the first day of trade for 2025, as investors returning from holidays cautiously eyed China’s economy and fuel demand following a pledge by President Xi Jinping to promote growth.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.21%, to $74.80 a barrel by 0829 GMT after settling up 65 cents on Tuesday, the last trading day for 2024.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.22%, to $71.88 a barrel after closing 73 cents higher in the previous session.

