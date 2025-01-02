AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

International Conference: Dar chairs meeting of preparatory body

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the preparatory committee for the International Conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities," to be hosted by Pakistan from 11–12 January 2025.

The meeting was attended by Minister Youth Affairs Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the chairman CDA, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The committee reviewed the preparations for the conference, which will feature a comprehensive agenda, including discussions on barriers to girls’ education, the social and economic benefits of girls’ education, and innovative approaches to advancing education equity.

